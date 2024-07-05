Multiple injured in shooting at Tampa dance lounge: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Tampa dance lounge early Friday morning, according to police.

Courtesy: Mike Callanan

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the 10900 block of Nebraska Avenue for reports of shots fired at an adult entertainment club.

They responded to find multiple victims with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Courtesy: Mike Callanan

TPD is investigating to determine the cause of the shooting.