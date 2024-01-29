Mural in Gulfport vandalized, community comes together to support artist

A brand-new mural that featured local dogs of Gulfport was vandalized overnight.

Now the community is coming together to support the artist, Alex Clawson and RSK Murals.

Clawson was commissioned by Burton Holdings to take on all the artwork at the new Stormrunners Tavern and BarK Tiki Dog Bar on the corner of Shore and Beach Blvd, where the old Caddy's was located.

"The fence was just going to be black, but we were like, let’s just go for it," Clawson said. "So I took it out of my budget just to do that wall in the first place that wasn’t even part of our plan."

He explained over 60 residents sent him photos of their dogs, hoping to be featured in it. So, he invested $3,000 in paint materials to bring it to life.

On Wednesday morning, Burton Holdings and Clawson learned what happened to the mural overnight on social media.

"Someone came and took a gray roller of paint and just kind of splattered it all over the mural," said Dave Burton, Managing Partner of Burton Holdings. "When we saw pictures, we were obviously very disappointed and upset, flabbergasted."

Clawson and his team offered to repaint it for free. That was until the community learned of the crime. Employees at O'Maddy's next door put out a collection jar for Clawson and his team.

"I’ve painted all over the country, I’ve painted in different countries, this is just amazing," he shared. "I’ve never painted in a community that has come together so strong and has felt so strongly about a mural."

To show his appreciation, Clawson dedicated two panels of the new mural to residents and their dogs, where pooches can stamp their paw prints in paint.

"I’m even getting a plaque made; this is mural is dedicated to all of the residents of Gulfport and their dogs for all of the continuous support," explained Clawson.

RSK Murals will be working around the clock to complete the mural in the next couple of days.

Stormrunners Tavern is slated to open for business in the spring.