USF students, victims' families demand answers about off-campus housing: 'Why was no strong action taken?'

The Brief Family members of victim Zamil Limon say complaints about his roommate Hashim Abugharbieh’s concerning behavior were made roughly two weeks before the killings, including reports of severe anger issues. A student-led petition urges a third-party review of how roommate complaints are handled, as well as stricter safety standards for off-campus housing marketed to students. USF says it is reviewing some of its off-campus housing resources that are presented to students. Avalon Heights, the off-campus housing complex where investigators say the students were killed, says it is cooperating with the investigation.



Calls for accountability, transparency and change are growing in the wake of a double homicide near the University of South Florida, as families and students question whether the tragedy could have been prevented.

The family of victim Zamil Limon says he had raised concerns about his roommate Hashim Abugharbieh, 26, prior to the incident, but believes those warnings were not taken seriously.

Now, students are petitioning both the apartment complex, Avalon Heights, and the University of South Florida, to re-evaluate housing safety practices and oversight of off-campus living options.

Family members of both victims are demanding answers, questioning how a Ph.D. student was paired with a roommate, Abugharbieh, who was not a current student and had a violent prior criminal history, including domestic violence-related charges.

The backstory:

Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27-year-old doctoral students from Bangladesh, were reported missing earlier this month.

Investigators say Limon’s remains were found in a trash bag near the Howard Frankland Bridge last week.

Over the weekend, a second set of remains was discovered in a similar bag in the water near Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg. Authorities have not yet confirmed that identity.

According to court documents, both victims’ blood was found inside an apartment shared by Limon and Abugharbieh, along with discarded belongings and clothing.

Detectives also retraced the movements of Abugharbieh’s vehicle, which led them to Limon’s body.

Investigators say Abugharbieh purchased garbage bags and duct tape days before the victims disappeared, and conducted suspicious online searches about disposing of a body.

Dig deeper:

According to Limon’s brother, Zubaer Ahmed, complaints had been made to Avalon Heights building management about Abugharbieh’s behavior just weeks before the killings.

"We came to know that both Zamil and his roommate filed complaints against him [Abugharbieh] just 15 days ago," Ahmed said, alleging Abugharbieh had "severe anger issues."

The families of Limon and Bristy question why a roommate was assigned without proper background checks, and why residents were not informed of potential concerns.

"Even after complaints were made, why was no strong action taken?" the family statement asks. "Why was the individual not removed from the residence or handled with proper urgency?"

Investigators also note in court documents that Abugharbieh’s own mother told them her son has struggled with anger and had been violent toward family members in the past.

Call for change

USF student Abraham Albadawi is among those speaking out, questioning whether adequate safeguards were in place at the apartment complex.

Albadawi started a petition.

"They either don't conduct criminal background checks or they're inefficient," Albadawi said.

Albadawi also raised concerns about a lack of emergency planning for roommate conflicts.

"They don't seem to have a plan for emergencies where roommates need to separate," Albadawi said.

The petition also calls on USF to review how off-campus housing options are presented, arguing that listings on university-affiliated platforms may give students a false sense of security.

"Once you see something on the [university] website, it's assumed to be credible," Albadawi said.

USF, apartment complex respond

Avalon Heights is markets itself as "USF student apartments," and appears in listings connected to USF housing resources, offering shared living arrangements with private bedrooms and bathrooms.

However, the university emphasized the complex is privately owned and not operated by the school.

What they're saying:

In a statement, USF said:

"Avalon Heights is a privately owned and operated off-campus housing facility and not managed by the university. While USF does not own the apartments, we recognize the importance of the safety and well-being of our students wherever they live. We are actively working with law enforcement and relevant authorities as they investigate this tragedy, and we fully support efforts to examine all factors involved, including housing conditions and safety measures that are in place," a spokesperson for USF said.

The university did say it will take [a] review [on] how it's presenting those off-campus housing options to students, part of what is being called for in the petition.

"We are also reviewing how off-campus housing resources are presented to our students to provide clarity and transparency, and to identify any opportunities to strengthen communication around safety considerations," a spokesperson for USF said.

FOX 13 asked Avalon Heights half a dozen questions about criminal background checks, how Limon and Abugharbieh came to be roommates, why the suspect was allowed to reside there when he had not been a student for years, how many complaints had been received, and what action was taken.

A spokesperson for Avalon Heights said the company is cooperating with investigators but could not provide additional details.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our residents and another member of the university community. Our deepest condolences are with the victims’ families, friends, and loved ones, as well as all those impacted within the community. The safety and security of our residents is our highest priority. We are committed to supporting law enforcement in any way we can throughout this investigation and continue to fully cooperate with that process. Out of respect for those involved, and due to the ongoing and active investigation, we are unable to provide further information at this time." — Avalon Heights

The student petition has gathered more than 100 signatures so far, as families continue to push for a thorough investigation and accountability.

For many, the central question remains: Could this tragedy have been prevented?