Women helped build St. Petersburg according to curators of new exhibit

Some of the best things happen by accident.

As the curators at the St. Petersburg Museum of History were putting together several exhibits from their archives and permanent collection, they wondered aloud about how much material they had on women.

Initially, they thought that they might come up with a few photos and some material on the early settlers to the St. Petersburg area, but what they found was inspiring.

"It's called Meddling: The Women Who Built St. Pete, because there was a historian years and years and years ago who wrote about these 'Meddling women of our time' that were meddling in the business of men, but then we found out the truth," shared Museum Director Rui Farias.

Their deep dive into the history of the women of St. Petersburg began to correct some possible misconceptions in local history.

"For years and years and years, a lot of men got credit for creating this city," shared Farias. "And now we're finding out that maybe that's not correct."

By not correct, Farias isn't saying that they are rewriting history, but rather adding emphasis to the important help and assistance that some of those women had.

"When you hear about Florida history, I mean who do you hear about? Henry Flagler, Henry Plant [and] then you come to this side of the bay, and you hear about Perry Snell and, you know, William Straub and Walter Fuller. I've not said a woman's name yet," explained Farias.

This exhibit changes all of that.

"So I think when people walk into this exhibit, they're pleasantly surprised," he said. "Those guys did great things, but they didn't do it on their own."

The outpouring of support from visitors has caused the museum to already make plans to expand this exhibit into a more permanent space there on site.

"We never expected this exhibit to stir some of the passion that it has, so we're excited about that," shared Farias.

You can visit this exhibit today at the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

