Mural thanking first responders completed in 24 hours

A mural thanking first responders for their dedication to keeping residents safe has been completed by a Tampa-based artist.

Skylar Suarez painted the tribute to firefighters, EMS workers, officers, and others on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wanted to make something that people could look at and see when they go up and down the street to work, home, what have you, and they can have something that says, 'Thank you' to them," Suarez explained.

She enlisted a few friends to help her complete the project in just 24 hours.

"It was very hot outside and I'm very tired, but not nearly as tired as everyone else working through the crisis," she said.

Suarez's painting style is colorful and cheerful - a perfect combination for lifting people's spirits.

"My artwork is not a specific style. Its basically a cartoony type, very colorful and I thought it would grab people's attention," she said.

Above all, she says it shows her appreciation and gratitude to healthcare workers.

"Seeing it be done and seeing all the reactions from everyone who has seen it so far it was absolutely worth it," she said.

The mural is located in Seminole Heights, at 6109 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33604.