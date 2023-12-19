Murder trial begins for Tampa man accused of killing estranged wife’s new boyfriend

The murder trial for 24-year-old Devante Hunter began Tuesday in Hillsborough County. He is accused of shooting his estranged wife’s new boyfriend after firing 15 shots from his car on 39th Street in Tampa.

He is charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors claimed Hunter was at his daughter’s birthday party in July of this year, and left briefly to chase down Antonio Taylor. Hunter's black Toyota Corolla is seen in video evidence that day following Taylor's white Jeep, when shots were fired, hitting Taylor in the back of the head.

"A witness arrived at the scene, Tony Riley. She was dating the victim of this case, and legally married to [the defendant] in this case," said State Attorney Christina Berkowicz during the opening statements on Tuesday. "Law enforcement got some information from her and learned what kind of car he drives… The defendant is linked to a black Toyota Corolla the one similar to the one seen in the video."

Other evidence was also presented at Tuesday’s trial by the prosecution. It included a phone tracking location that placed Hunter at the scene and bullet shells that were connected to a weapon he had used at another shooting days prior and admitted to.

Hunter’s defense attorney Jason Wise said the phone location does not place him at the scene, only his phone, and that he was not away from his daughter’s party long enough to commit the crime. He said Hunter was not seen by any witnesses there.

"Devante Hunter didn’t fire any shots at Antonio Taylor, and he didn’t have anything to do with Antonio Taylor’s death. That’s what the evidence is going to show you this week," Wise said Tuesday.

A co-defendant is also being charged in this case for murder. He was allegedly in the passenger seat of Hunter’s vehicle during the shooting, but he is not on trial yet.

Hunter could face a life sentence if convicted.