Music teacher arrested for sexual battery on 15-year-old student, detectives say

A music teacher was arrested for sexual battery on a 15-year-old student who was receiving guitar lessons from him, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said the teen attended guitar lessons with 34-year-old Jason Troche once a week at Music Showcase on Oakfield Drive in Brandon. The student's father signed them up for lessons back in March, according to HCSO.

Detectives said Troche had sexual contact with the student multiple times, and it started in June and continued through September. The sheriff's office said the student didn't consent to the sexual contact during music lessons with Troche.

Troche is also accused of sending inappropriate messages on social media to the teen, HCSO said.

"It’s upsetting that a person put into a position of trust and care for one of our children has violated that trust with his disgusting actions," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Troche admitted to detectives that he knew the victim was underage and that he had sexual relations with the student. Troche was arrested on seven counts of sexual battery as well as lewd or lascivious molestation and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Chronister said investigators aren't done with this case, and asked that any other victims of this teacher come forward and reach out to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.








