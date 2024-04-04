Myakka City community stepping up to help pastor known for giving to others

Pastor Lynn Howell of Myakka Family Worship Center is getting help from the community after a recent fire destroyed his barn, which stored many items for storm relief.

"I believe that God speaks to people," he said.

Pastor Howell has listened to that voice and works to help those in need.

"One thing that I know about my wife Cathy and I personally is we are givers. We don’t have a problem helping anybody in need or giving them what we have," he said.

After facing his own challenge, he admits he’s better at giving than receiving. On February 25th, a fire started on his property. Flames engulfed his barn and quickly spread to a neighbor’s barn. Only ashes and charred rubble were left behind.

"We lost 8 generators, 6 chain saws, 125 tarps," he said.

Pastor Howell also lost items meant to help local families and his church.

READ: Hurricane season 2024 could be among most active on record, experts predict

"Battalion Chief Lambert with East Manatee Fire Rescue had two brush trucks come in. One was fighting the fire and keeping it away from the house," he said.

Retired Pastor Mark Albritton with Sandy Baptist Church has organized a church service benefit. A raffle, bake sale and choir performance will be held on Saturday, April 6th, at the Myakka Family Worship Center on Singletary Road from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"I thought it was time we show up," said Pastor Albritton.

Seven local churches are coming together to replace what was lost.

"I’m like ‘what a great opportunity for us to come together across denominations, across belief systems, theological issues, come together and support a fellow pastor,’" said Pastor Albritton.

READ: 2024 Solar Eclipse: Everything you need to know

A humble man, Pastor Howell said he wants to first focus on replacing his neighbor’s barn, as he continues to focus on his faith and community.

"If the people of this community and if the people elsewhere will listen to the voice of God, then the church is going to be okay," he said.

For more information on how you can help support Pastor Howell, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter