Myakka Elephant Ranch visitors interact with two beloved Asian elephants

The Myakka Elephant Ranch stands as a beacon of education and conservation in the heart of Myakka City in Manatee County.

This nonprofit center, dedicated to the well-being of Asian elephants, is currently home to Carol and Patty. Visitors to the ranch are offered a unique and hands-on experience, allowing them to forge connections with these gentle creatures through activities such as petting, feeding and bathing them.

The encounter not only contributes to the enrichment of the elephants’ lives but also plays a role in inspiring and educating the public about the importance of global conservation efforts for the animals.

"The experiences that people have here, they really take away a knowledge and understanding, and leave impassioned and empowered to save these species," said Kellen Braren with the Myakka Elephant Ranch.

The Myakka Elephant Ranch goes beyond providing a mere spectacle, emphasizing the significance of fostering empathy and understanding between humans and elephants.

The center aims to cultivate a deeper appreciation for the animals by offering visitors a chance to interact with their two elephants, Carol and Patty.

Through this interactive approach, Myakka Elephant Ranch serves as a catalyst for spreading awareness and advocating for the protection of Asian elephants worldwide, fostering a community dedicated to ensuring the well-being of these creatures for generations to come.