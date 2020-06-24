NAACP, ACLU, Hillsborough law enforcement leaders announce joint police reform effort

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, along with police chiefs from Tampa, Temple Terrace and USF, joined the leaders of the NAACP and the ACLU on Wednesday to announce a joint effort in making critical policing changes.

Some of the policy changes include de-escalation training and crowd control.

The new Citizens Review Board will meet often to make recommendations on how to improve the culture in police departments.

NAACP President Yvette Lewis said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor failed the Black community; first as the police chief and now as the mayor. She said, “I challenge Jane Castor to have an open and candid conversation with this community, but change starts here first.”

The group’s first meeting is scheduled for July 22.

