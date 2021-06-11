NASA now investigating Navy's UFO videos: 'There is something there'

The growing number of UFO sightings from military pilots and civilians is driving action at NASA. New administrator Bill Nelson said the space agency is giving the sightings serious attention and investigating, because at this point, the sightings defy explanation.

Navy pilots have spotted the objects flying near sensitive government facilities. Commercial airline pilots and other civilian aviators have witnessed similar sightings in which they describe the objects appearing to defy limits of known aviation technology.

As a former member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and now the head of NASA, few have more insight on the eyewitness accounts than Nelson.

"We are doing a lot. As a matter of fact, I have seen and been briefed on those films you have seen. I have talked to those Navy pilots…They followed it and suddenly it would move in a direction faster than anything they had ever seen," Nelson told FOX 13.

"It’s not just those couple of Navy pilots. This has happened now among a number of aviators. So there is something there. We just don’t know what it is," he continued. "So what I did when I got into NASA a month ago, I asked our chief scientist and the Science Directorate if they would look at it from a matter of science and see if it can shed any further light on this."

Nelson said they cannot rule out the possibility a foreign adversary that has made a technology leap, and may be using it to spy on U.S. national security interests.

"That’s why we need to find out, because if there is an adversary with that kind of technology, then we definitely need to be very, very careful," he added.

Nelson said he expects the Biden administration to release an unclassified version of a report relating to the sightings in a month or so.

The New York Times said earlier this month that the report says the U.S. government cannot give a definitive explanation of the UFOs but has found no evidence that they are linked to aliens.

