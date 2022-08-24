NASA releases sound of a black hole -- and it's terrifying

NASA recently tweeted a 34-second clip of audio from a black hole that is located 200 million light-years away – and it's downright scary!

"The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel," the agency said on the NASA Exoplanets Twitter page. "A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!"

NASA says the haunting sound waves were extracted outward from the center.

The tweet of the audio, which NASA called the ‘Black Hole Remix,' quickly went viral and has been viewed over 15 million times.

NASA Exoplanets is made up of a team whose purpose is to look for planets and life beyond our solar system.

"We represent all of NASA's missions looking for – and finding – new worlds."

And super scary sounds that we can't unhear.