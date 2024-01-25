AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing Lake County foster children

Stream FOX 35 Orlando:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two foster children who went missing from their Lake County home Thursday, officials said.

Two young foster children, ages 1 and 5, were reported missing from their home in Sorrento on Thursday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Tillie Clair Williams, 5, and Natalia Williams, 1, were last seen at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night by the complainant at their home on 23419 Companero Drive in Sorrento, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Tillie and Natalia Williams (Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The location of the juveniles is unknown, and Lake County detectives are on the scene for an active investigation.

According to the AMBER Alert, the children are believed to be in the company of Dixie Williams who also goes by the last name "Stumpner."

Dixie Williams (Photo: FDLE)

Officials said the method of travel or how they left their home is also unknown.

Tillie is 3-foot-5, about 45 lbs. and has long, straight brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray or navy blue pajamas with multicolored hearts.

Tillie Claire Williams (Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Natalia is just over 2 feet tall, weighs about 30 lbs. and has short brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a pink pajama dress and pink pants with hearts.

Natalia Williams (Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

On Thursday morning, deputies, bloodhounds, and aerial searches were going on.

Anyone who locates the three is asked not to approach but instead contact law enforcement.