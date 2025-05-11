Nations largest single-day food drive returns to Tampa Bay for 33rd year

The Brief The 33rd Annual 'Stamp Out Hunger' event was held in Tampa Bay on Saturday. Residents across Tampa Bay left non-perishables in their mailboxes for letter carriers to pick up and bring to local food pantries. According to the NALC, food insecurity has reached a 'crisis level' in the nation with more than 44 million people unsure where their next meal will come from.



The largest single-day food drive in the nation returned to the Tampa Bay Area on Saturday as the National Association of Letter Carriers held their 33rd Annual 'Stamp Out Hunger' event.

Residents across Tampa Bay left non-perishables in their mailboxes for letter carriers to pick up and bring to local food pantries.

Metropolitan Ministries and The Hope Villages of America were among some of the contributing food banks.

According to the NALC, food insecurity has reached a 'crisis level' in the nation with more than 44 million people unsure where their next meal will come from.

Metro Ministries joined the event on Saturday for the eighth year and nine Bay Area post offices participated.

"This drive really helps us and boosts us, especially in the summertime. We start to see donations slip in the summertime. People are on vacation, the snowbirds go back," said Brensey Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications. "We're super thankful for all of our volunteers who are helping us and very appreciative of the letter carriers. They are doing double duty today."

Hope Villages of America in Clearwater collected more than 80,000 pounds of food.

Melvin Thomas, Senior Vice President of Operations said, "We really depend on this because it's the largest food drive or us throughout the whole year."

Thomas said the event couldn't have come at a better time. He said, "Our shelves were empty, as you can see, so this is crucial for us. Whatever we have on hand that day, that's what we're able to give out."

Thomas said so many families are facing roadblock after roadblock.

"First, we had the hurricanes. We saw an increase after that. Now we have the loss of jobs with the reorganization of things." In addition to inflation. "The cost of groceries are going up so that's less that they can buy so the need is more," he added.

