Nationwide childcare crisis leaves families struggling to find quality help with their kids

Experts said childcare workers across the country are underpaid and overworked. With no increases in salaries, families are finding it harder than ever to find quality help with their kids.

Lauren Justice, a Tampa mother of three, said she brings her children just about everywhere, and sometimes, they're with her when she's working from home.

It's kind of interesting, because you answer the phone, and they hear a child in the background, and they're like, 'Oh, you've got your hands full,'" Justice said.

Most days, Justice said she is fortunate enough to send her youngest kids to preschool at a nearby church. There was a long waitlist, and it's even expensive, but Justice said it's necessary.

"We have no other choice," Justice said. "You have to be able to make money and have childcare."

She knows she's lucky to have the option asa nationwide childcare crisis forces families to make tough choices.

"It is very challenging to find teachers who are willing to wok in childcare," Lisa Bragano, the Hillsborough County Childcare Licensing division manager, said.

Bragano said it's a crisis that's been decades in the making, and the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the problem. The situation hit a tipping point in October when the staffing shortage combined with a surge in respiratory illnesses.

More than 100,000 Americans were forced to miss work due to childcare issues last month – a record number, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Childcare programs typically do everything they can to prevent the spread of this stuff," Bragano said. "So they just send those children home and then there is no one to care for the children. So the parents have to stay home."

Economists said this is creating a work-from-home trend that corporations are adjusting to.

"Think the people are really kind of starting to realize that that kind of traditional work structure is maybe not obsolete yet, but it certainly looks like it's moving in that direction," University of South Florida economist Michael Snipes said.

Experts said there are county-sponsored childcare programs throughout the Tampa Bay area. In Hillsborough, the Early Learning Coalition can help parents find programs that best fit their needs.