Nationwide shortage in African American sperm donors impacting St. Pete couple

Nastassie and Tyrah Curry are looking to grow their family.

"I've always wanted to be a mom, a parent and just experience having kids," says Tyrah.

Ever since the St. Pete couple married in 2019, they've wanted children. "Who doesn't want a little them running around," laughed Nastassie.

The Curry's plan on using IUI, a form of artificial insemination and are searching for a sperm donor. But the search has been going on for two years.

"I was shocked to see such low numbers," says Nastassie.

Turns out, there's a nationwide shortage of African-American sperm donors. One sperm bank they're searching, California Cryobank, lists a total of 283 donors.

But when you filter down to African-American donors, there are only 11.

"Our whole family is black. I mean, you want a kid that looks like you," says Nastassie.

Doctor Shayne Plosker is the medical director at Shady Grove Fertility of Tampa Bay.

He says over half the patients needing sperm donors are same-sex female couples.

It's a number that's grown rapidly over the last decade.

"Frankly, that's been one of the most gratifying parts of what I do is just that we're reaching this whole new segment of our population," says Dr. Plosker.

He says mistrust among the medical community may contribute to the shortage.

Also, young black men might not have donation on their radar.

Dr. Plosker says he'd like to see screening guidelines loosened. Only about 1% of donors make it into the program.

"In 2023, some of these regulations may be a bit archaic and unnecessary," he says.

For example, gay men are not allowed to donate sperm. It's a demographic both Dr. Plosker and the Curry's think could be sympathetic to the need. "It's ironic, frustrating and disappointing," says Dr. Plosker.

The Curry's aren't getting discouraged, though and say they're closing in on a donor.

It's a long and frustrating hunt, but they know it will be worth it. "We have a lot of love to give, and we just want to have little ones to give our love to," says Nastassie.