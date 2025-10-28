Naya Young claims District 5 seat on Tampa City Council after runoff election

The Brief Naya Young claimed nearly 61% of the vote in the runoff election for the Tampa City Council District 5 seat. Unofficial election results showed her competitor, former council member Tom Scott, got a little more than 39%.



Political newcomer Naya Young claimed nearly 61% of the vote in the runoff election for the Tampa City Council District 5 seat Tuesday evening.

Unofficial election results for the Tampa City Council runoff election showed her competitor, former council member Tom Scott, got a little more than 39%.

What we know:

Young is now projected to fill the open sea vacated by Gwendolyn Henderson, who passed away back in June, and will serve the remainder of her term.

District 5 includes parts of downtown, East Tampa, Ybor City and West Tampa.

What they're saying:

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office said the results from Tuesday night include vote by mail, early voting and all election day precincts. The unofficial election results will be certified at 5 p.m. on October 30, according to election officials.

What you can do:

You can find all results posted at VoteHillsborough.gov.