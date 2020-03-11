Nearly 150 dogs rescued from Florida property; some will be adoptable from local Humane Society, SPCA

article

Over 100 dogs were found living in cramped conditions at a home in Dixie County. Some dogs had severe hair loss and some had skin infections, according to the Humane Society of the U.S.

The organization said it assisted investigators in Dixie County, located about 50 miles west of Gainesville, and rescued the animals on Feb. 25. According to The Gainesville Sun, five people living on the property were arrested and charged with 145 counts of animal cruelty.

According to a statement by the Humane Society:

At the time of the rescue, the dogs appeared to suffer from a lack of basic care and were living in filthy, poor conditions typically seen in severe neglect situations. The animals were primarily found living outside, contained in hutches which were caked in feces and leaking in the rain, some with no apparent access to food and water. The majority of the dogs were suffering from skin conditions characterized by missing fur, sores and itchy skin.

Deputies in Dixie County learned about the Old Town property after a resident's dog went missing in January, reports WCBJ. Another resident told the owner about where the dog could be. When deputies arrived, they learned about the nearly 150 dogs living at the home.

Since the rescue, the animals have been recovering at an “undisclosed” shelter with veterinarians.

Advertisement

This week, those animals will be placed in several animal shelters in the state, including SPCA Tampa Bay, Humane Society of Tampa Bay and Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Those shelters will announce at a later date when the animals will be ready for adoption.