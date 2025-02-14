Nearly 50 Florida sex offenders arrested after being caught with unreported online dating accounts: FDLE

The Brief 44 registered Florida sex offenders/predators were arrested for having unreported online dating accounts. Operation Matchmaker was conducted by the FDLE, the Tampa Police Department and the United States Marshals Service. All confirmed accounts were immediately terminated by Match Group Americas per their user agreement policies which prohibit sexual offenders and predators from accessing their applications.



If you’re looking for love on the dating apps this Valentine’s Day, you may want to double-check who you’ve been communicating with after investigators say nearly 50 registered sex offenders/predators in Florida were arrested for having unreported online dating accounts.

The backstory:

The FDLE teamed up with the Tampa Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for Operation Matchmaker.

It was a year-long operation that targeted sexual offender and sexual predator registrants who had unreported online dating accounts in violation of Florida’s registration laws.

The joint operation was conducted in partnership with Match Group Americas, which owns/operates multiple dating applications, including match.com, used throughout the country.

Forty-four people were arrested during Operation Matchmaker after investigators say they discovered online dating accounts associated with registered sexual offenders/predators.

FDLE says all confirmed accounts were immediately terminated by Match Group Americas per their user agreement policies which prohibit sexual offenders and predators from accessing their applications.

Those arrested include:

Jose Aguirre, sexual offender

Charles Allen, sexual predator

Donnell Armstead, sexual offender

Nicolas Bergin, sexual offender

Marcus Bostic, sexual offender

Jack Bozeman, sexual offender

Donald Brown, sexual offender

Christopher Burston, sexual offender

David Coronel, sexual offender

Anna Cosenza, sexual offender

Gary Daughtry, sexual offender

Jacob Doyle, sexual offender

Isaac Edwards, sexual offender

Gary Eichner, sexual offender

Garry Gallagher, sexual offender

Bernard Gold, sexual offender

Julius Halyard, sexual PREDATOR

Chad Hanson, sexual offender

James Hill, sexual offender

Daimanion Jones, sexual predator

Johnnie Lane, sexual offender

Gregory Miller, sexual predator

Cheryl Vazquez, sexual predator

Jorge Nieto, sexual offender

Jacqueline Numata, sexual offender

Stephen Olman, sexual predator

Arthur Passeri, sexual offender

Geremi Pierce, sexual offender

Howard Renew, sexual offender

Salvador Rivera, sexual offender

Anthony Rodriguez, sexual offender

Ian Rouse, sexual offender

Michael Rowland, sexual offender

Paul Shamonsky, sexual offender

Matthew Spedding, sexual offender

William Stratman, sexual offender

Guarionex Villate, sexual offender

Bakeebakeem Whitfield, sexual offender

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

