Nearly 50 Florida sex offenders arrested after being caught with unreported online dating accounts: FDLE
TAMPA, Fla. - If you’re looking for love on the dating apps this Valentine’s Day, you may want to double-check who you’ve been communicating with after investigators say nearly 50 registered sex offenders/predators in Florida were arrested for having unreported online dating accounts.
The backstory:
The FDLE teamed up with the Tampa Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for Operation Matchmaker.
It was a year-long operation that targeted sexual offender and sexual predator registrants who had unreported online dating accounts in violation of Florida’s registration laws.
The joint operation was conducted in partnership with Match Group Americas, which owns/operates multiple dating applications, including match.com, used throughout the country.
Forty-four people were arrested during Operation Matchmaker after investigators say they discovered online dating accounts associated with registered sexual offenders/predators.
FDLE says all confirmed accounts were immediately terminated by Match Group Americas per their user agreement policies which prohibit sexual offenders and predators from accessing their applications.
Those arrested include:
- Jose Aguirre, sexual offender
- Charles Allen, sexual predator
- Donnell Armstead, sexual offender
- Nicolas Bergin, sexual offender
- Marcus Bostic, sexual offender
- Jack Bozeman, sexual offender
- Donald Brown, sexual offender
- Christopher Burston, sexual offender
- David Coronel, sexual offender
- Anna Cosenza, sexual offender
- Gary Daughtry, sexual offender
- Jacob Doyle, sexual offender
- Isaac Edwards, sexual offender
- Gary Eichner, sexual offender
- Garry Gallagher, sexual offender
- Bernard Gold, sexual offender
- Julius Halyard, sexual PREDATOR
- Chad Hanson, sexual offender
- James Hill, sexual offender
- Daimanion Jones, sexual predator
- Johnnie Lane, sexual offender
- Gregory Miller, sexual predator
- Cheryl Vazquez, sexual predator
- Jorge Nieto, sexual offender
- Jacqueline Numata, sexual offender
- Stephen Olman, sexual predator
- Arthur Passeri, sexual offender
- Geremi Pierce, sexual offender
- Howard Renew, sexual offender
- Salvador Rivera, sexual offender
- Anthony Rodriguez, sexual offender
- Ian Rouse, sexual offender
- Michael Rowland, sexual offender
- Paul Shamonsky, sexual offender
- Matthew Spedding, sexual offender
- William Stratman, sexual offender
- Guarionex Villate, sexual offender
- Bakeebakeem Whitfield, sexual offender
Click here to search Florida’s sex offender registry.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
