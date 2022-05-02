New bamboo fence at Raymond James Stadium to deter curb jumping, benefit the environment

A fence doesn’t have to look like a fence.

That’s what one Tampa sustainability company is proving after planting dozens of bamboo and other bushes along the southern portion of Raymond James Stadium.

The project is designed to deter curb jumping and create a natural barrier blocking off the stadium grounds.

Raymond James Stadium partnered with Regenerative Shift to build the 1,110-foot regenerative fence made of Golden Goddess bamboo and Shiny Wild Coffee plants.

The bamboo can grow to around 12 feet and sequesters carbon as it grows.

The Shiny Wild Coffee provides food and habitat for native butterflies, bees and birds.

Tampa Electric donated 11 truckloads of mulch to the effort which will benefit the soil, feed the bamboo, and reduce watering.