New Bexley Box in Lakeland to help officers comfort young victims

The Brief The Lakeland Police Department received a Bexley Box on Monday to help comfort young children affected by crimes and traumatic incidents. The boxes are filled with essential items like diapers, toys, games, and snacks to calm fears and provide a welcome distraction. Other Bay Area police departments, including St. Petersburg, Bradenton, and Temple Terrace, also recently received the donated resources after the Florida attorney general announced a statewide expansion of the program earlier this year.



The Lakeland Police Department received a Bexley Box on Monday, providing essential supplies and toys to help care for kids affected by crimes and traumatic incidents.

Lakeland police and young crime victims

What we know:

From domestic violence cases to homicides, children can sometimes witness the unthinkable and suddenly find themselves waiting for hours at a police station.

"We've had numerous kids who have shown up in our department, been here for numerous hours waiting to be reunited with family," LaNece Wardell, Lakeland Police victim assistance coordinator, said.

Jacksonville Beach tragedy origins

The backstory:

The Bexley Box was created out of tragedy after Jared Bridegan was shot and killed in front of his two-year-old daughter, Bexley, in Jacksonville Beach in 2022. The young girl spent hours at the police station waiting for her mother.

While officers did everything they could to comfort her, having more supplies on hand would have helped. Police departments generally keep some items available for young victims, but they are often limited.

So Bexley’s mother — Kirsten Bridegan — created the Bexley Box through the Bridegan Foundation. The box includes diapers, toys, snacks and other essential items to help care for young children facing trauma.

"This is something — a resource — that will help our officers better care for children who have experienced some of the most difficult times in their lives," said Lakeland Police Assistant Chief Marvin Tarver.

Florida statewide expansion efforts

Dig deeper:

The donation comes after the Florida attorney general announced a statewide expansion of Bexley Boxes earlier this year, partnering with Walmart to provide the resources.

"These are things that we carry right here locally to be able to take care of our communities," said Joseph Reese, a market asset protection manager for Walmart.

Local perspective:

The St. Petersburg and Bradenton police departments received boxes last week, and Temple Terrace got theirs in June.

"I see hope," Wardell said of Lakeland PD’s new Bexley Box. "I see a great resource for us to be able to use with these children."