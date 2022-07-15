New east-west route across I-75 opens near Apollo Beach to ease traffic

article

Drivers in southern Hillsborough County have an easier commute thanks to the official opening of the new Apollo Beach Flyover Overpass Friday.

The new overpass connects Apollo Beach with U.S. Highway 301, with the potential to drastically reduce congestion while making the roadway safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.

The four-lane overpass at Paseo Al Mar Boulevard is an east-to-west alternative for drivers in southern Hillsborough County to make a continuous east-west trip to U.S. Highway 41, Interstate 75, and U.S. 301.

Before the new overpass, the quickest way to make that trip is on Big Bend Road. However, steady population growth means increasing traffic. The county knew it had to come up with solutions.

The overpass makes the area safer for pedestrians, too. The bridge has enhanced safety features like 8-foot sidewalks and new bicycle lanes.

People were already taking advantage early Friday morning, both on foot and on bike.

The county said it contributed more than $27 million to make this overpass possible.

It was a big job, but county officials said it was worth it to make a difference for drivers and residents.