New event at Legoland Florida allows guests to become a ninja for the day

article

Ninjago Days begin this weekend at Legoland Florida – which basically means ninjas are taking over, brick-by-brick.

On select weekends in January and February, Legoland guests will “become the ninja” with their favorite heroes and villains from the world of Ninjago as Lego Ninjago Days take over the theme park.

There will be new characters for families to meet and new shows. Kids can also get "Ninyoga" sessions to show off their wacky moves and get into their own zen.

The Ninja Kitchen is also open, serving up food like potstickers and even "kid" sushi.

The limited-time event will feature ninja-themed activities, new LEGO character meet-and-greets and delicious, kid-friendly treats all at the place #BuiltForKids.

LINKS: For ticket information, head over Legoland’s website. For details on Ninjago Days, click here.

