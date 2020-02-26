New exhibit at Florida Aquarium highlights pollution through massive sculptures made of trash

The Florida Aquarium is getting ready to unveil an interesting and powerful art exhibit.

‘Washed Ashore - Art to Save the Sea' is a family-friendly that will feature more than 20 giant sea-life sculptures – made entirely of trash and debris collected from beaches.

The incredible marine life sculptures will be accompanied by educational signage allowing visitors to learn more about the fascinating species, environmental stewardship, responsible consumer habits, and how ‘every action counts’ to help save our waterways.

The exhibit opens February 29th and runs through the end of August.

LINK: For more information, head over to The Florida Aquarium's website.