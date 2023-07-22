New exhibit at the University of Tampa examines the history of comic books

Vibrant colors, meticulous artwork and flowing action attract viewers to art galleries, but the University of Tampa's Scarfone Harley Gallery of Art has a secret weapon with their newest exhibit.

Superheroes!

The comic book as an art form inspired this exhibit, and thanks to some private collectors and generous donations of materials, the exhibit "Zooming Superheroes" was put together.

"I hope that this reignites people's love of the physical comic book," shared gallery director Jocelyn Boigehzahn, "Looking to the physical, I want people to get back to that."

The collection of comic books gives the viewer a visual history of the art and literary form as it progressed through the years.

READ: Trinity Café serves record 382 people as need for food grows in Tampa Bay area

"You can see their evolution visually," said Boigenzahn, "That's why we called it 'Zooming Superheroes,' because the goal was to focus in and see kinda how specific characters carry over."

"So as you walk through the space, you'll see a lot of evolution of our particular favorites. So like how Wonder Woman started out; then changed an entire fashion industry; then changed again; and then came back to the one we actually truly love."

For the true comic book fan, this exhibit isn't like other museums where it's all "look but don't touch."

They have actual comic books that they want the visitor to open and look at to see the artwork, smell the pages, and experience the total piece.

READ: USF researchers study effectiveness of quarantines using remains from Black Death plague

"You actually get to look at the physical pieces," said Boigenzahn, "We want you to be able literally to walk up to 'Death of Superman' from 1993, open the case and actually look at the story."

That's this exhibit's nostalgic takeaway to the comic book fan. It's also one of the best ways to gain a new generation of fans and collectors of comic books.

To see "Zooming Superheroes" in person, the exhibit is on the University of Tampa Campus at the Scarfone/Hartley Gallery located at R.K. Bailey Arts Studios at 310 N. Boulevard near downtown Tampa.

Their hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 until 4 p.m.

To learn more about the exhibit, click here.