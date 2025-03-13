New exhibit in Gulfport tackling conversation of removing books from public school libraries

The Brief The new exhibit called "Banned: And Still I Rise" at the Brenda McMahon Art Gallery aims to start a conversation around a tough topic. It focuses on removing books from public school libraries, with the exhibit featuring seven stoneware ceramic figures sitting on stacks of books. Supporters of book removals argue that many of them are still widely available in public libraries or can be purchased from retail stores.



A new exhibit at the Brenda McMahon Art Gallery, titled "Banned: And Still I Rise," aims to start a conversation, even if the people talking disagree.

"I feel like art is a very non-aggressive way to start a conversation. The art isn't actively coming at you. It's not actively demanding," artist and activist Shelly Steck Reale said. "You are approaching the art, and you are interpreting the art, and you can step away from it, or you can learn more about it. Art allows you to explore the conversation at your own pace."

The art and potential conversations center around the topic of removing books from public school libraries. The exhibit features seven stoneware ceramic figures sitting on top of stacks of books. Some of the books have been banned from school libraries, while others have been discussed as part of potential bans. Other books represent "concepts" that have faced similar removals or debates across the country.

"It is my interpretation of systems of suppression that silences voices and communities, and the banning of books is just one way that voices are suppressed," Steck Reale said.

Governor Ron DeSantis’s office has described the banning of the books as a hoax. A February 2024 statement said, "Florida does not ban books, instead, the state has empowered parents to object to obscene material in the classroom."

The statement further explains House Bill 1467: "that requires school districts to provide transparency in the selection of instructional materials, including library and reading materials. This process protects children from indoctrination and gives parents the ability to see the materials their children have access to at school."

Other supporters of book removals argue that many of the books in question are still widely available in public libraries or can be purchased from retail stores. Opponents said the book bans target material focusing on race, gender and LGBTQ+ issues.

The idea of the exhibit came together over a year ago, when the owner of the gallery, Brenda McMahon, approached Steck Reale about creating an exhibit for National Women’s History Month.

"A gallery is a great way to have conversations about perhaps a difficult issue," McMahon said. "In the case of this exhibition, these are very inflamed discussions. What we are trying to do is use art to get into a conversation that we need to have."

The pieces highlight seven different subjects: Race, gender, women’s rights, DEI, immigration, religion and climate issues. Each section has information and links to additional information about the legislation or potential legislation affecting these issues.

"My best hope is not to convince anybody of anything, but to challenge them to want to look into it further," Steck Reale said. "Really, if they just go, I want to look into this a little bit more, then I would be over the moon happy."

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through interviews with artist and activist Shelly Steck Reale and the gallery owner, Brenda McMahon. It also includes information from the governor's office and the house bill regarding this topic.

