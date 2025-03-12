USF, UTampa under federal antisemitism investigations by Dept. of Education

The Brief USF and the University of Tampa are among dozens of universities under federal investigation into potential antisemitism. The Dept. of Education's investigation comes after pro-Palestinian protests took place on campuses nationwide. Both USF and UTampa released statements in response to the investigation.



The U.S. Department of Education has sent warnings to 60 universities across the country, including USF and the University of Tampa, as part of an investigation into potential antisemitism.

The backstory:

This comes after pro-Palestinian protests took place on campuses nationwide, including at USF last year, which escalated to the point where police were forced to use tear gas, resulting in the arrests of 10 students.

Ten protesters were arrested after a pro-Palestinian rally at the University of South Florida on April 30, 2024.

Why you should care:

These 60 schools could be at risk of losing millions of dollars in federal funding as part of an investigation under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This law prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin at institutions that receive federal funds.

Columbia University in New York was the poster child for this, hit with a significant blow, losing $400 million in federal funding due to alleged discriminatory behavior against Jewish students.

What they're saying:

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon wrote, in part:

"The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions … University leaders must do better. U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege, and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws."

FOX 13 spoke with an attorney about the difference between free speech and Title VI.

"On one hand, you have a continuum of folks who are allowed to go ahead and demonstrate. Free speech is a bedrock right of ours. On the other hand, you have a scenario where you ask, where does it become harmful to others? Where does it become discriminatory?" said attorney Charles Gallagher.

Gallagher warns that if the Department of Education pulls funding, it could have serious consequences for these universities, affecting everything from research grants to student programs.

"Schools need to be proactive. They need to have policies in place and disseminate those policies to their students, so they know what is prohibited," Gallagher said.

Both the University of South Florida and the University of Tampa have responded to the investigation.

USF released the following statement:

"As we have reaffirmed numerous times, antisemitism has no place in our society and will not be tolerated on our campuses. USF continues to take steps to ensure that the university is a safe, supportive and welcoming place for our students, faculty, staff and others. In advance of the Fall 2024 semester, we updated our policy on discrimination and harassment to explicitly prohibit antisemitism … USF will continue to closely partner with members of our community to counter antisemitism."

UTampa released the following statement:

"The University of Tampa is in receipt of the Department of Education letter. It stems from an Office of Civil Rights (OCR) review of the University that was in response to a complaint about an incident that occurred in September 2023 between two students. The incident was resolved through the student conduct process. The University has fully complied with the OCR review to date. UTampa is committed to being an inclusive learning community, and condemns any form of discrimination, racism or any other form of hate."

