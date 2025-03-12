USF, UTampa under federal antisemitism investigations by Dept. of Education
TAMPA, Fla. - The U.S. Department of Education has sent warnings to 60 universities across the country, including USF and the University of Tampa, as part of an investigation into potential antisemitism.
The backstory:
This comes after pro-Palestinian protests took place on campuses nationwide, including at USF last year, which escalated to the point where police were forced to use tear gas, resulting in the arrests of 10 students.
Ten protesters were arrested after a pro-Palestinian rally at the University of South Florida on April 30, 2024.
Why you should care:
These 60 schools could be at risk of losing millions of dollars in federal funding as part of an investigation under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This law prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin at institutions that receive federal funds.
Columbia University in New York was the poster child for this, hit with a significant blow, losing $400 million in federal funding due to alleged discriminatory behavior against Jewish students.
READ: Department of Education employees sent home, nearly half of staff to be eliminated: report
What they're saying:
U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon wrote, in part:
FOX 13 spoke with an attorney about the difference between free speech and Title VI.
"On one hand, you have a continuum of folks who are allowed to go ahead and demonstrate. Free speech is a bedrock right of ours. On the other hand, you have a scenario where you ask, where does it become harmful to others? Where does it become discriminatory?" said attorney Charles Gallagher.
Gallagher warns that if the Department of Education pulls funding, it could have serious consequences for these universities, affecting everything from research grants to student programs.
READ: Grady Judd tells teens accused of making bomb threat to high school principal it’s not ‘harmless pranks’
"Schools need to be proactive. They need to have policies in place and disseminate those policies to their students, so they know what is prohibited," Gallagher said.
Both the University of South Florida and the University of Tampa have responded to the investigation.
USF released the following statement:
UTampa released the following statement:
The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Evyn Moon.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter