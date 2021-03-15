New federal laws proposed to address cyberattacks like one on Oldsmar water system

Lawmakers in Washington DC are floating new legislation in response to the cyberattack on Oldsmar’s water treatment plant.

The Friday before the Super Bowl, a worker at the Oldsmar Water Treatment Plant noticed the computer's cursor moving across the screen and then he watched as the amount of a chemical used to treat the water was raised to a toxic level.

Fortunately, the worker was able to stop the hack in progress and the water supply was never contaminated.

Last week, the US House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security introduced a bill to strengthen the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Florida Congressman Charlie Crist is a co-sponsor on the law which is supported by both Republicans and Democrats.

"It expands the agency which makes sure cyber-attacks don’t happen and it gives them more authority," Crist told FOX 13.

Crist says the incident in Oldsmar, which is still under investigation by the FBI, was a wake-up call to Congress and the White House.

Whitehouse Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden Administration's national security team has been focused on elevating cybersecurity as a threat.