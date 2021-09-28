New Florida law raising legal age to vape from 18 to 21 goes into effect

The state of Florida's legal age to vape and smoke tobacco is now 21, a threshold already established in federal law.

Earlier this year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law which raises the vaping and smoking age in the state from 18 to 21. It goes into effect Oct. 1.

Those behind the change said it’s necessary to cut down on underage vaping. The hope is that by raising the minimum age, underage kids will have a tougher time accessing things like e-cigarettes.

House bill sponsor Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, said before the measure was approved that it was "necessary to stop youth vaping."

However, the bill drew criticism from some prominent health groups since the law prevents local regulations of marketing and sale of vaping products and tobacco.

Some believe it could lead to unintended consequences. Groups including the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the American Heart Association and the American Lung Association unsuccessfully implored Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto the measure.

"There are going to be remaining issues of possibly underage youth getting these products in their hands, if there aren’t consistent compliance checks of the retailers," said Tiffany Henderson with the American Heart Association.

According to Tobacco Free Florida, just last year, more than 21% of Florida high school students said they smoke e-cigarettes.

