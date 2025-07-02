New Florida law targets speeding through flooded streets

The Brief A new Florida law makes it illegal to drive fast through flooded streets if it creates damaging wakes. Homeowners say waves from cars worsened flooding during storms, damaging garages and driveways. Law enforcement can now ticket violators as part of a new state crackdown.



Drivers in Florida can now receive a ticket for speeding through flooded streets if they create wakes that push water into homes and garages.

What we know:

The new legislation, Florida Senate Bill 462, was signed into law after repeated complaints from homeowners in flood-prone areas like Shore Acres in St. Petersburg.

The law allows cities to establish slow-speed zones during floods and gives officers the authority to issue citations for what is now considered a moving violation.

Why you should care:

During last year’s hurricane season, homeowners reported the wakes caused by speeding cars made damage worse. The waves pushed water back into their garages and homes, sometimes days after a storm passed.

Related: St. Pete officials, lawmakers crafting bill to stop 'wakes' on flooded streets

Republican State Senator Nick DiCeglie of Indian Rocks Beach sponsored the bill after hearing numerous complaints.

"They’re creating this wake that, unfortunately, is getting into people’s homes," he said. "In many cases, folks just got these floodwaters out," DiCeglie said.

What's next:

St. Petersburg Police said they will watch known trouble spots closely during storms. Officers will first try to educate drivers but citations are now an option if warnings don’t work.

"If it’s more isolated and people are calling in, we can go out there and address it," said Asst. Chief Michael Kovacsev. "If that doesn’t work, you can write citations."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube