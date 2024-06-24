New Florida laws: From shooting bears to stripper restrictions – here’s some of what’s taking effect July 1

Pres play above to watch FOX 13 News

Florida’s 2024-2025 fiscal year will arrive next week with a fresh $116.5 billion budget and nearly 200 new laws.

Lawmakers also tucked another $2 billion in spending into bills, with that money not showing up in the budget (HB 5001). Among the measures slated to take effect July 1:

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter