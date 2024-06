New Florida laws: From shooting bears to stripper restrictions – here’s some of what’s taking effect July 1

Florida’s 2024-2025 fiscal year will arrive next week with a fresh $116.5 billion budget and nearly 200 new laws.

Lawmakers also tucked another $2 billion in spending into bills, with that money not showing up in the budget (HB 5001). Among the measures slated to take effect July 1:

HB 21: Provides $20 million to compensate victims of abuse at the shuttered Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna and another state reform school in Okeechobee County

HB 49: Eases regulations on hours that 16- and 17-year-old youths can work , including allowing parents and school superintendents to waive a 30-hour-a-week limit when school is in session.

HB 117: Allows the release of grand jury testimony involving the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

SB 330: Creates behavioral-health teaching hospitals linked to universities to help address issues with treating patients for mental-health conditions.

HB 931: Authorizes school districts to allow volunteer school chaplains.

SB 968: Designates property at Tyndall Air Force Base in Bay County and within the former boundaries of Homestead Air Force Base in Miami-Dade County as "spaceport territory."

HB 1291: Prevents "identity politics" from being included in college and university teacher-preparation programs.

HB 1503: Allows what are known as "surplus lines" carriers to take out some non-homesteaded properties from the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp.

HB 1645: Repeals parts of state law about greenhouse-gas emissions and bans wind turbines offshore.

SB 7002: Part of a school "deregulation" effort led by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, includes allowing districts to publish notices of intent to adopt tentative budgets on school board websites instead of in newspapers.

SB 7032: Provides tuition and fee waivers for high-school dropouts who pursue diplomas and workforce credentials at state colleges.