DeSantis signs Cassie Carli law to prevent violence during child custody exchanges

Governor Ron DeSantis approved a bill on Wednesday that requires safe-exchange locations for minor children.

HB 385, referred to as ‘Cassie Carli’s Law,' puts safety measures in place for parents performing custody exchanges.

The measure was among 27 bills lawmakers forwarded to DeSantis on May 21. It honors the memory of a 37-year-old Northwest Florida mother who disappeared in 2022 after exchanging her toddler daughter in a restaurant parking lot.

The woman’s body was discovered six weeks later in Alabama. The child’s father is now facing charges.

Put forth by Democratic Rep. Hillary Cassel, a Hollywood attorney, and Republican Rep. Joel Rudman, a Navarre physician, the legislation will authorize courts to require a safe-exchange location if there is ‘competent substantial evidence that there is a risk or an imminent threat of harm to one parent or the child during the actual exchange.’

Courts will identify high-risk, high-conflict families. The law requires sheriffs in every county to designate a portion of their parking lot as a safe-exchange location.

Each parking lot must have a purple light or sign, a color long associated with domestic violence awareness and prevention, to clearly identify the neutral safe exchange location and must include the following:

The lot must be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The lot must provide adequate lighting and external video that records continuously.

The lot must have at least one camera that records an accurate date and time and can retain footage for at least 45 days.

Another provision requires petitions for protective orders to include a checkbox to request a safe-exchange location.

Advocates believe the law will protect parents and children without creating due process concerns.

The measure will take effect on July 1.