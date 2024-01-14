'Stand your ground' against bears bills making their way through Florida legislature

House Bill 87 and Senate Bill 632 are making their way through the Florida legislature right now, which allow people to shoot and kill a bear on their property without needing a permit, but only if they feel threatened.

"Our children and our pets all mean a great deal to us. This bill isn’t about getting rid of the black bear. I am not a bear hater," said State Senator Corey Simon.

READ: Florida zoo celebrates 1st sloth bear cubs in nearly three decades

Opponents have instead called for better management of trash in rural counties where interactions between bears and humans have reportedly increased, also expressing concerns about risks of shooting a bear without proper training.

"If there is an issue, the response is not to create an untenable situation where there's untrained, unpermitted, more guns in dark places, with potentially children running around," said State Senator Tina Polsky.

Under the proposal, people who shoot bears could not keep or sell the bear carcasses.

READ: New legislation would create statewide 'dangerous dog' registry

It would also require people to notify the FWC within 24 hours of the bear being killed, and people who provoke, or lure bears would not be shielded under the measure.

The most recent data from the FWC on how many bears are in our state dates back to 2017, so some lawmakers say they want updated numbers.