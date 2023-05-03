New Hillsborough ordinance prevents new vape shops from opening near schools

Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance Wednesday that will ban new vape shops from opening within 500 feet of any public or private school.

The new ordinance will not affect existing vape shops, but the new ordinance comes after a recent study by county staff found 200 vape shops within 500 feet of a school.

Hillsborough Commissioner Michael Owen proposed the ordinance. He admits that it's not a total solution, but he was shocked at how many vape shops are directly nearby local schools.

"I’m not against businesses, I want businesses to thrive," Owen told FOX 13. "But, when it comes to the health and protection of our children, when you listen to the CDC, when you listen to our own attorney general, we see that this is an epidemic."

He said vape advertising is the first thing some kids see when they walk out of school.

While you have to be 21 or older to go inside a vape shop in Hillsborough County, the commissioner said teens find a way to get a hold of it.

One study showed that more than 60% of Hillsborough County high school students have either tried vaping or currently engage in vaping.