New Japan Pro Wrestling welcomes WWE's first openly gay superstar into the ring in St. Pete

article

In 2013, Fred Rosser came out as the first openly gay wrestler signed with the WWE. It was a groundbreaking moment.

"I always say, my fight is much more – bigger than in the ring. It's outside the ring, fighting bigotry and hatred," Rosser said.

He has taken his message all over the globe. Sunday he'll be among the names competing under the New Japan Pro Wrestling banner at the St. Pete Coliseum.

It's been called the WWE of Japan and it returns to the Bay Area for the first time in two years.

"The style is intense, all the issues and battles get settled in the ring. Less talking, more action," he said.

For Rosser, the return to Tampa Bay is a homecoming. This is where he got his start.

"From 2002 to 2009, I was told ‘no’ by WWE over 40 times until I got that first ‘yes’ May 4, 2009, right here in Tampa," he said.

A wrestler and advocate, Rosser is using his platform for good while kicking butt along the way.

"At the end of the day, I want people to see me on the big screen or this Sunday [with] New Japan and say, ‘Well, if he can do it, so can I.’ The ‘Block the Hate’ movement is for all," Rosser said.

Advertisement

For more information on this weekend's New Japan Pro Wrestling event or to buy tickets, visit https://www.njpw1972.com/.