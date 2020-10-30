New Jersey animal control officers free deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin

Animal control officers in Montclair, New Jersey, recently helped a deer who got a scary Halloween surprise when its head became stuck in a plastic pumpkin.

Video shared by the Montclair Township Animal Shelter on October 27 shows two animal control officers who’d captured the deer in a large net.

The video shows officers help dislodge the pumpkin from the deer’s head before the animal tears through the net and races away.

“We’ll need another net, but at least the deer’s free,” one officer said in the video.