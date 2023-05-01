New JW Marriott Clearwater Beach adds to tourism and local economy

The JW Marriott Hotel Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa has officially opened the doors for the new beachfront property.

The project was several years in the making, coming to fruition after a few pandemic-related delays. The hotel has 136 rooms, 36 residences with their own private balcony and 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event spaces.

"It allows us to really set that bar when it comes to luxury destination travel in Clearwater Beach," said Mike Manzari, the general manager for JW Marriott Clearwater Beach.

Consistently named among the best beaches in the country, elected officials say this only adds to what the area has to offer.

"It just adds to Clearwater Beach, the number one family-friendly beach in the country. And we're attracting a record number of tourists here to Clearwater Beach. And this is going to enhance that for really nice restaurants," Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst, Sr. said.

The beachfront location also employs around 250 people, which is a boost to the local economy as well.

"Most of them are all from the area. But some have moved here, both and our associates and leaders with Marriott. But the great thing is bringing back people who maybe left the industry, but also people who really realize there's opportunities in hospitality," Manzari said.

The newly built resort brings a captivating and distinct building architecture to the destination, characterized by a coastal turquoise color.

It also features the artwork of local artists in the lobby and other parts of the hotel.