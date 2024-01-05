New legislation would create statewide 'dangerous dog' registry

A Tampa lawmaker has filed a measure in the Florida Senate that would pave the way for a statewide registry of dogs labeled "dangerous" after an attack.

State Senator Jay Collins, a Republican, filed Senate Bill 1156 on January 2, one week before the legislative session is set to begin. The bill comes as an identical companion piece to House Bill 873, introduced on December 13 by fellow republican Bobby Payne, a state representative from Palatka.

In addition to the proposed statewide Dangerous Dog Registry, the bill would also require certain dog owners to securely confine their dogs in a proper enclosure. Additionally, the measure would require that dogs under investigation be confiscated, impounded, and held.

Under the bill, animal control authorities would also be required to humanely and expeditiously 'destroy' dogs that are classified as dangerous due to an incident that caused severe injury to a human.

A proposed bill would create a dangerous dog registry.

The legislation comes in response the August 2022 death of postal carrier Pam Rock, who was attacked by five dogs at a home in Putnam County. The dogs had reportedly attacked people several times in the past.

The owner had tried unsuccessfully to surrender them to animal control multiple times. No charges were filed after the attack and the owner was not held liable. Bill supporters say that if passed, the measure would hold owners accountable for future attacks. It would take effect in July if passed.