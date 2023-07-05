6-year-old bitten by dog in North Port died, police say

article

North Port police say a child who was bitten by a 3-year-old pit bull mix died at Tampa General Hospital.

The 6-year-old was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning after the incident according to officials.

RELATED: 6-year-old flown to Sarasota hospital after dog bite

Police say the child was treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital until he was stabilized and then flown to Tampa General for more procedures.

The boy had upper torse area injuries according to officials.

Investigators say the dog was removed from the child's home and is now with Sarasota County Animal Services.

READ: North Port woman nearly killed after rattlesnake bites her while on hike in Myakkahatchee Creek

Police say that they were not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog.

"Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine," said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison in a press release. "We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life. Our time here is precious."

The case is still ongoing according to officials. No charges have been filed.

