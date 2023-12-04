New 'Margaritaville at Sea' cruise ship sailing out of Florida in 2024 will go to these 3 popular destinations

Margaritaville at Sea has added a new cruise ship to its fleet that will set sail from Florida next summer, expanding the growing cruise line's itinerary to include the Gulf of Mexico, officials announced in a news release Monday.

The ship, named Margaritaville at Sea Islander, will take travelers on four and five-night cruises to popular destinations Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso from the Port of Tampa Bay starting on June 14, 2024.

Guests can reserve 2024 sailings online at MargaritavilleAtSea.com. Margaritaville is offering special preview pricing and $50 per person deposits right now for a limited time only.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Margaritaville at Sea Islander (Photo credit: Margaritaville at Sea)

The Islander is the cruise line's second cruise ship. Their first cruise ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, currently sails from Port of Palm Beach in South Florida, taking guests on a 3-night Bahamas vacation.

"Since we launched our first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, last year, we’ve been working to expand what our guests have been asking for: more amazing views, longer itineraries, and new ports of call," Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said in a statement.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will span 12 passenger decks to accommodate 2,650 passengers, with more than 700 Breezy Balcony staterooms, Grand Terrace Suites, luxurious Corner Suites, and ultra-exclusive Islander suites for couples, families, and friends alike.

It will feature a 14-story atrium with Margaritaville's signature flip flop and an atrium bar with three multi-story floating margarita glass chandeliers. Other familiar favorites like Paradise Pickleball at Sea, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Margaritaville Coffee Shop will also be included on the ship.

The cruise line also said it is redesigning its 1,100 staterooms to include "custom styling reminiscent of the sand, sea and sky and all new furnishings including Margaritaville’s signature bedding, pillows, and linens."

