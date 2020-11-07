New Mexico woman suspected of killing grandfather, hiding body in tool chest, arrested in Florida

article

Authorities say a woman sought on suspicion of killing her grandfather in New Mexico has been arrested in Florida.

New Mexico State Police say Candy Jo Webb, 27, was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville, Florida on a warrant for first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of her grandfather A.J. Harden.

Harden's remains were found Oct. 15 inside a tool chest at a Fort Sumner property. Agents believe Harden's granddaughter gave him the drugs Xanax and Ambien, then after he died concealed his remains in the chest and drove them to the property.

Webb is awaiting extradition to New Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.