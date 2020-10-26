New pedestrian beacons installed on Park Boulevard

article

After new pedestrian beacons were installed along Park Boulevard, Pinellas Park police said they will be keeping an extra eye on drivers to make sure they adhere to the new traffic signs.

Three were installed between 49th Street and 66th Street. The signals would allow pedestrians to cross Park Boulevard mid-block without having to walk to intersections and wait for the signal to change.

On Monday, police said they will stop cars and people who violate the new signals to educate them about how they work.

The goal is to reduce the number of crashes involving pedestrians.

