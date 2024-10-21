New Plant City technical college needs name: Submit your idea by Nov. 8

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Hillsborough County Public Schools is asking the community for help with naming the new technical college set to open in Plant City in the Fall of 2025.

The college, located at 1690 E. Park Road, will offer career-focused programs such as Industrial Electricity, Welding Technology, Building Construction, HVAC, and Forklift Certification. The courses are designed to be completed in about one year.

The goal is to help students quickly enter high-demand, well-paying jobs.

To propose a name for the new technical college, click here.

The survey opens on Monday, Oct. 21, at 9:00 a.m. and closes on Friday, Nov. 8, at 5:00 p.m. It is available in both English and Spanish. After the survey, the district will compile the suggestions and present them to the school board for review. The board is scheduled to vote on the official name during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

