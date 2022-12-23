New Port Richey girl with sever form of epilepsy, cerebral palsy gifted castle for Christmas

When the Make-A-Wish Foundation asked six-year-old Kathryn Handford, of New Port Richey, what she wanted for Christmas, she said a castle. It was a challenging request, even for Make-A-Wish.

However, local construction company Team Farrell heard about the request and jumped in to make her wish come true. For three weeks, Steve Farrell and his team worked in his shop to make a large, wheelchair accessible castle to place on the Handford’s yard.

"I love giving back. The community has been very good to me, and I just love giving back," said Farrell.

Handford has a rare epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. It’s incurable, incredibly hard to treat with medication and causes numerous seizures a day. She also has cerebral palsy.

"Kathryn is the happiest kid that you’d ever meet. She loves everybody, loves everything. She’s just the best!" said her mom, Alexis.

Hartford's castle is complete with electricity, a digital fish tank, a keyboard, and a kitchen.

"I hope it really makes her Christmas, and she has many years to enjoy it," said Farrell.

Alexis said one of her big goals now is to spread awareness about Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Click here for more information.