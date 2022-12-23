Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
8
Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Hardee County, Highlands County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Hardee County, Highlands County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Sumter County
Small Craft Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

New Port Richey girl with sever form of epilepsy, cerebral palsy gifted castle for Christmas

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
New Port Richey
FOX 13 News

New Port Richey girl receives castle she wished for

FOX 13 News

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - When the Make-A-Wish Foundation asked six-year-old Kathryn Handford, of New Port Richey, what she wanted for Christmas, she said a castle. It was a challenging request, even for Make-A-Wish. 

READ: Pinellas County workshop busy making wooden toys for sick, less fortunate kids

However, local construction company Team Farrell heard about the request and jumped in to make her wish come true. For three weeks, Steve Farrell and his team worked in his shop to make a large, wheelchair accessible castle to place on the Handford’s yard. 

"I love giving back. The community has been very good to me, and I just love giving back," said Farrell. 

Handford has a rare epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. It’s incurable, incredibly hard to treat with medication and causes numerous seizures a day. She also has cerebral palsy.

MORE: Apollo 8’s biblical Christmas Eve message: 'God bless all of you – all of you on the good Earth'

"Kathryn is the happiest kid that you’d ever meet. She loves everybody, loves everything. She’s just the best!" said her mom, Alexis.

Hartford's castle is complete with electricity, a digital fish tank, a keyboard, and a kitchen. 

READ: Man breaks his own world record for decorating beard like a Christmas tree

"I hope it really makes her Christmas, and she has many years to enjoy it," said Farrell. 

Alexis said one of her big goals now is to spread awareness about Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Click here for more information. 