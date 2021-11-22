New Port Richey man shot after using machete to attack victim, deputies say

Pasco County deputies arrested a 26-year-old man after an argument escalated, and he used a machete to attack the victim, officials said.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Naquan Crawford on Saturday, saying he was involved in an argument with an individual. According to his arrest affidavit, the victim went to his bedroom but Crawford followed him, "armed himself with a machete and stood in the doorway of [redacted]'s bedroom."

Investigators said the victim told Crawford to leave but the suspect started swinging the machete, striking the victim in his left hand, left chest, and left side of his head.

Then, the victim used his firearm to shoot Crawford. He was struck three times and had non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Deputies said the suspect admitted to swinging the machete, but it was in self-defense. However, "evidence at the scene supported [redacted]'s actions of self-defense."

Crawford was arrested on an aggravated battery charge.