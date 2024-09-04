New Port Richey police search for driver in hit-and-run that injured 11-year-old riding bike

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Police are searching for a driver who struck an 11-year-old riding a bike in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning and then left the scene.

According to New Port Richey police, a hit-and-run crash occurred on Wednesday at around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Indiana Avenue.

READ: NHC tracking 3 tropical waves in the Atlantic

Police described the suspect vehicle as a smaller red - possibly Hyundai - vehicle, and the driver is described as a middle-aged white man with a light-colored pattern shirt and blue shorts.

Photo courtesy: New Port Richey Police Department

The 11-year-old sustained minor injuries in the crash.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

NPRPD asks if you witnessed the crash or know the driver of the vehicle, call them at 727-841-4550. The investigation is ongoing.