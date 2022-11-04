New Port Richey police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of shooting 2 inside car

article

New Port Richey police are asking for help locating a man they say opened fire on a car in New Port Richey Friday afternoon, striking two people inside.

According to police, there was a disturbance between several people in the area of River Road and Veterans Dr. around 2 p.m.

Police say several people were inside a White Kia and one man was standing outside the car during the altercation. At some point during the argument, police say the man outside the car pulled out a 45-caliber handgun and began shooting at the people inside.

Two people inside the vehicle were stuck and are being treated for their injuries.

The suspect, who has been identified as Emmanuel Neville Lewis Jr., 19, fled on foot northbound on River Road.

Lewis is described as a Black man who is about 5’11" and has a medium build. He has standing dreads (Wicks) with red tips and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie dark-colored shorts and dark-colored slides. Police say Lewis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police add that the incident appears to be domestic-related and was not random.