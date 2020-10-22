New Port Richey police searching for attempted bank robber

article

Police in New Port Richey are searching for a man they say attempted to rob the Chase Bank located at 5029 U.S. Highway 19 Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the man walked into the bank around 4:20 p.m. and passed the teller a note demanding at least $2,000. Police say the teller did not give him the money and he walked out empty-handed.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or light-skinned Black man with hazel eyes in his 30’s or 40’s and is approximately 5’04”-5’06” tall. Police say he is soft-spoken and has a thin build.

Courtesy: New Port Richey Police Department

The suspect was wearing a baggie white dress shirt, light-colored baggy pants, black tie, brown duckbill cap, dark-colored mask, and dark dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Port Richey Police Detective Edward Campbell at (727) 232-8902.

