New Port Richey woman hit, killed by propane tanker truck: FHP
ELFERS, Fla. - A deadly crash claimed the life of a New Port Richey woman on Monday morning.
It happened around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Boulevard and State Road 54.
Troopers say a 62-year-old Hudson man was driving a freightliner propane truck westbound in the right turn lane of State Road 54 as a 43-year-old woman was walking northbound across State Road 54 in a crosswalk.
As the truck began turning north onto Grand Boulevard under a red traffic signal, troopers say the woman walked into its path and was struck.
The woman died at the scene.
