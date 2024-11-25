New Port Richey woman hit, killed by propane tanker truck: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A deadly crash claimed the life of a New Port Richey woman on Monday morning.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Boulevard and State Road 54.

Troopers say a 62-year-old Hudson man was driving a freightliner propane truck westbound in the right turn lane of State Road 54 as a 43-year-old woman was walking northbound across State Road 54 in a crosswalk.

As the truck began turning north onto Grand Boulevard under a red traffic signal, troopers say the woman walked into its path and was struck.

The woman died at the scene.

