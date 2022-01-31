New trash and recycling schedule set for unincorporated Hillsborough County residents

article

Those living in unincorporated Hillsborough County may have different trash, recycling, and yard waste days.

The changes – which went into effect Monday – are due to the steady population growth in the county, forcing officials to shift some assets to accommodate.

The new schedule was printed on postcards, and sent to affected homes, county officials said.

Residents will still receive two garbage, one recycling, and one yard waste collection weekly.

Additional information can be found at HCFLGov.net/Trash. Residents with questions can contact the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Customer Service at (813) 272-5680.